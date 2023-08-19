Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Second Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM

A man shot dead his second wife over a domestic dispute in the Hamza town area in the limits of model police station Attock on Saturday

Noman Akram has reported to police that his sister Medhia Akram contracted marriage some four years ago with Sajjad Haider which was his second marriage.

He said that Mr Haider has shot dead his sister with his pistol over a domestic dispute.

Moreover, a man set on fire his brother-in-law over revenge for subjecting his sister to domestic violence in Mohallah Sahaheedabad in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that Sajid poured petrol over brother in law and set him on fire for subjecting his sister to serve torture and later surrendered himself to Police. The man was admitted to a local hospital with 70 per cent burn injuries. Respective Police registered separate cases as per relevant laws and launched further investigations.

