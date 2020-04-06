Man shot dead, six injured over enmity in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while six others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that there was an old enmity between two families of Aheer Caln of village Mosa Wala Tehsil Piplan over litigation of property.

On the Sunday evening the accused Mian Hamid Aheer s/o Ghulam Rasool along with his 9 accomplices have entered the house of his brother Muhammad Sharif Aheer s/o Ghulam Hussain and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result Muhammad Sharif died on the spot while six others including Bilal Ahmad, Ghulam Muhammad, Ejaz Hussain, Iqbal, Tariq and Danish injured. The accused fled from the scene.

The Injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Mianwali. On the report of deceased's son Muhammad Baqar police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.