Man shot dead, son injured over domestic row

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while his son injured in a firing incident in Shahpur police limits.

Police on Monday said that Muhammad Ramzan (60),resident of Wadhi tehsil Shahpur had dispute with Muhammad Mukhtar of the same area over some domestic issue.

On the day of incident,Ramzan along with his son Muhammad Imran (24), was going back to home from fields when accused Mukhtar along with his two sons Muhammad Saleem, Iftikhar came there and allegedly opened fire at them.Consequently, Ramzan died on the spot while Imran sustained bullets injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to the THQ Shahpur hospital.

On the report of deceased's brother Muhammad Khan,police registered a case and started investigation.