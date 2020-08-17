UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead, Son Injured Over Domestic Row

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:25 PM

Man shot dead, son injured over domestic row

A man was killed,while his son injured in a firing incident in Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while his son injured in a firing incident in Shahpur police limits.

Police on Monday said that Muhammad Ramzan (60),resident of Wadhi tehsil Shahpur had dispute with Muhammad Mukhtar of the same area over some domestic issue.

On the day of incident,Ramzan along with his son Muhammad Imran (24), was going back to home from fields when accused Mukhtar along with his two sons Muhammad Saleem, Iftikhar came there and allegedly opened fire at them.Consequently, Ramzan died on the spot while Imran sustained bullets injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to the THQ Shahpur hospital.

On the report of deceased's brother Muhammad Khan,police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Died Man Same Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

23 minutes ago

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd death anniversary is ..

38 minutes ago

Sales of China's anti-poverty products exceed 100 ..

50 seconds ago

Russian COVID-19 cases up 4,892 to 927,745

52 seconds ago

Another Kashmiri youth martyred in Baramulla

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.