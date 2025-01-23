Man shot dead, son injured over enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two armed accused allegedly killed a man and injured his son over an old enmity

on Lahore Road on Thursday.

According to the police, Malik Baghdad Langrial of 203/EB with his son Zahid Baghdad

was travelling on a motorcycle when the accused opened firing at them.

As a result, Malik Baghdad died on the spot and his son sustained serious injuries.

Sadar police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital

where the condition of the injured was stated to be critical.