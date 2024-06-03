Open Menu

Man Shot Dead, Two Injured At District Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM

A man was shot dead over an enmity while two others, including a court official, were injured by motorbike riders at the main entrance of the district courts on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A man was shot dead over an enmity while two others, including a court official, were injured by motorbike riders at the main entrance of the district courts on Monday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Imran s/o Shan, of Chak No 74-JB, Thikriwala.

He was standing at the main gate of the Kutchury after appearing in court in a case when armed persons opened fire at him. As a result, he died on the spot. A Naib Qasid of court, Pervez Nawaz, and a passerby, Amin, were injured in the attack.

The police, however, arrested both accused, who were identified as Amir and Shahroz.

The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy while the injured were rushed to hospital.

