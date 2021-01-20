Man shot dead, two injured in faislabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and son were injured by unidentified accused in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused shot dead 28-year-old Sher Abbas and injured his wife and son and fled.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital while the police shifted the body to ahospital for medico legal formalities.