UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead, Two Injured In Faislabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

Man shot dead, two injured in faislabad

A man was killed while his wife and son were injured by unidentified accused in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and son were injured by unidentified accused in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused shot dead 28-year-old Sher Abbas and injured his wife and son and fled.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital while the police shifted the body to ahospital for medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Wife Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to highlight rich Kashmir heritage throug ..

1 minute ago

Australian HC calls on Interior Minister Sheikh Ra ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio dive concludes in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Macron rules out apology for colonial abuses in Al ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Five Bandits ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.