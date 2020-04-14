UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead, Two Injured Over Property Dispute In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

A man wan was gunned down while two other including a woman was injured in a firing incident in Chashma police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A man wan was gunned down while two other including a woman was injured in a firing incident in Chashma police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Jabal Khan, 34 resident of village Baandi Chak 87/ URG had dispute with his elder brother Hamdan Khan, 40 over the distribution of 3 Kanal land.

On the day of incident the younger brother quarreled with his brother over the matter and in a fit rage the accused Jabal Khan opened indiscriminate firing as a result Hamdan Khan died on the spot while his wife Hooran Bibi and son Nadeem Khan injured. The accused fled from the scene.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital, police have registered case against the accused Jabal Khan and started investigation.

