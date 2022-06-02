Man shot dead wife over domestic dispute

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that 36-year-old Fauzia Bibi resident of Chak 427-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Umar Hayat over some domestic dispute which enraged the man.

Over this issue, the man opened fire and injured Fauzia. She was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police have registered a case and started search of the accused.