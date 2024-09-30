Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A man was killed while his nephew sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident at the district court here in Johrabad on Monday.

Police said that Aftab Pathial Awan, resident of Choha village,district Khushab, along with his nephew Muhammad Aslam Pathial Awan came to the district court for a case hearing when his opponent Abdul Khaliq Changy Khel along with armed accomplices riding a motorcycle,opened indiscriminate fire at them.

Consequently,Aftab succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the condition of Aslam was stated to be critical.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The victim had an old enmity with the accused over a murder case, said police.

Police launched investigation.