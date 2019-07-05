Man shot dead,son injured over property dispute in Lahore

A man was shot dead, while his son sustained bullet injuries over property dispute here in Bhagtanwala police limits on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead , while his son sustained bullet injuries over property dispute here in Bhagtanwala police limits on Friday.

Police said Nadir Awan (80) of Bhagtanwala town had dispute with his nephews over the distribution of property.

On the day of incident, the accused Shoaib along with his two brothers-- Khaliqdad and Ansar entered the home of his uncle and opened fire. Consequently,Nadir died on the spot whereas his son Atif received serious injuries.

The deceased and injured person were shifted to Allied hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.