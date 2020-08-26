Man shot injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man at the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid where the victim identified as Malik Majid.

The reason for the attack could not ascertain so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.