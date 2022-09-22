Man shot, injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An unidentified accused shot a man sleeping peacefully after breaking into his home here on Wednesday night.

According to rescue, victim named Dilshad, son of Budha Khan, 43, resident of Basti Langah which is situated near judicial complex got seriously injured after hitting bullet fire on front part of his body.

He was shifted to THQ hospital Alipur after informing to concerned police station.

Police reached on the spot and started collecting evidences to start formal enquiry into the incident.

The incident was being termed as result of some old enmity what police have said.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.