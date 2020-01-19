Man shot injured

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown gunman shot injured a man at Barma Hotel near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police, the victim identified as Muhammad Sabir was near Barma Hotel when an armed assailant opened fire at him and fled away.

Police on information reached at the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and stared investigation.