UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Injured By Unknown Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Man shot injured by unknown outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot and injured by unknown armed outlaws in the jurisdiction of Shehr Sultan police station, in tehsil Jatoe here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Ismail (35) son of Umar, resident of Basti Dewaaray Wala was heading to somewhere on a local road.

All of a sudden, unknown armed outlaws opened fire and injured him. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to hospital. Shehr Sultan police are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Road Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

1 day ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.