Man shot injured by unknown outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot and injured by unknown armed outlaws in the jurisdiction of Shehr Sultan police station, in tehsil Jatoe here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Ismail (35) son of Umar, resident of Basti Dewaaray Wala was heading to somewhere on a local road.

All of a sudden, unknown armed outlaws opened fire and injured him. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to hospital. Shehr Sultan police are investigating the incident.