UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Injured, Deprived Of Cash In Burewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Man shot injured, deprived of cash in Burewala

A man was shot at and injured by armed robbers upon his resistance and deprived of cash and mobile phone at Adda Quarter in premises of Gagu Mandi police area on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot at and injured by armed robbers upon his resistance and deprived of cash and mobile phone at Adda Quarter in premises of Gagu Mandi police area on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Aleem resident of Gagu Mandi was returning home from the market when unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Adda Quarter.

They snatched cash worth Rs 90,000 and mobile phones and shot at and injured him when he tried to resist the robbery bid. The alleged escaped.

The Gaggo Mandi police reached the spot and started investigations into the incident. Muhammad Aleem was shifted to hospital in a critical condition, police sources said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Robbery Man Gaggo Mandi Market From

Recent Stories

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

3 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

3 minutes ago
 Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place a ..

Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on ..

10 minutes ago
 Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Inte ..

Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Intensify

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.