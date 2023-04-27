Man shot injured, deprived of cash in Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot at and injured by armed robbers upon his resistance and deprived of cash and mobile phone at Adda Quarter in premises of Gagu Mandi police area on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Aleem resident of Gagu Mandi was returning home from the market when unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Adda Quarter.

They snatched cash worth Rs 90,000 and mobile phones and shot at and injured him when he tried to resist the robbery bid. The alleged escaped.

The Gaggo Mandi police reached the spot and started investigations into the incident. Muhammad Aleem was shifted to hospital in a critical condition, police sources said.