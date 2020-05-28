Man shot, injured for contracting love marriage in Muzaffargarh

A man was shot and injured for contracting love marriage by family of bride, police sources said Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A man was shot and injured for contracting love marriage by family of bride, police sources said Thursday.

Incident occurred at Mozza Chaudhary of tehsil Kot Addu where father and brothers of the girl allegedly opened fire on Sanwal Abbas for seducing the girl to contract marriage. Accused fled away the scene. The wounded was shifted to THQ hospital for treatment. FIR was registered and further investigation underway.