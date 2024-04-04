Man shot, injured in botched robbery incident

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A car driver received a bullet injury in a botched day broad robbery incident on GT road near Model town in the Wah Saddar Police station limits on Thursday.

Imran Naqeeb reported to the Police that he was going on GT road when two masked men tried to snatch his vehicle and as he resisted, they shot him fire with their pistol which hit his leg and his car skied into the roadside ditch.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The Wah Saddar Police registered a case and launched a haunt of fled robbers.

