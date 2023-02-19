Man shot, injured in clash with robbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was shot and injured after he tried to stop a robbery bid, near City Park Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, two armed persons intercepted a citizen and started looting him.

In the meantime, Muhammad Arshad son of Muhammad Ishfaq reached the site and tried to stop the robbers, who retaliated by firing at him and wounding him.

The victim is said to be the nephew of the person who was being robbed. The police concerned are investigating the incident.

The rescue team shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.