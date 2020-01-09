Man shot injured over minor dispute in Multan

A man was shot injured here at Hassanabad Gate No-2 Khanewal road on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man was shot injured here at Hassanabad Gate No-2 Khanewal road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ishaq s/o Ashfaq (25) had an old dispute with his friends. On the day of incident, the rival party exchanged harsh words and opened fire at him.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured person to Nishtar Hospital.

Police concerned started investigation.