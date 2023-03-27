UrduPoint.com

Man Shot, Injured Over Money Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Man shot, injured over money dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot injured by his stepbrother over a money dispute in the limits of Kotwali police station, rescuers said.

As per the details, Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Rahimabad, was involved in a scuffle with the victim named Muhammad Qaiser.

Later, Razzaq shot at Qaiser's leg with a pistol and injured him. The suspect fled from the scene while the victim was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.

Police have started investigation.

According to police, Qaiser and Abdul Razzaq are step-brothers who were involved in an old financial dispute.

