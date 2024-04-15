Man shot, injured over old enmity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A middle-aged man was shot at and injured over an old enmity at Kund Sargana in the limits of Saeray Sidhu police station.

According to police, the accused, Ramzan alias Rami opened fire with 30-bore pistol on Mehdi Sargana after heated arguments broke out between the duo.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the incident and ordered the police station concerned to take action forthwith.

In a statement issued here, the DPO said nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. He vowed to deal with the culprits with iron hands.