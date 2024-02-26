Man Shot Injured Over Resistance
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A man was shot injured over resistance during a dacoity incident at Kingra Road, late at last night.
According to rescue spokesperson here on Monday, 46-year-old Naseer was intercepted by unidentified armed men near Mehrajke, Kingra road.
They held him hostage at gunpoint and started looting.The victim tried to resist but the accused opened fire at him.He suffered serious injuries and shifted to hospital after providing first aid,said rescue.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against fake pesticides, fertilizers19 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital for country's development:Rana Sana Ullah Khan19 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on multiple public safety initiatives19 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper held for selling expired pesticides19 minutes ago
-
1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch29 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Campaign begins in AJK29 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; 16kgs of narcotics recovered29 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Drive starts in Bahawalnagar29 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 109 kg drugs in 11 operations39 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Ali Amin decides to contest KP CM election as independent39 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed in Mirpurkhas with reverence39 minutes ago