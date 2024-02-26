Open Menu

Man Shot Injured Over Resistance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Man shot injured over resistance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A man was shot injured over resistance during a dacoity incident at Kingra Road, late at last night.

According to rescue spokesperson here on Monday, 46-year-old Naseer was intercepted by unidentified armed men near Mehrajke, Kingra road.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and started looting.The victim tried to resist but the accused opened fire at him.He suffered serious injuries and shifted to hospital after providing first aid,said rescue.

