Man Shot Injured Over Resistance In Dacoity Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Man shot injured over resistance in dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was deprived of motorcycle, cash and shot injured for putting resistance in a dacoity bid at Makhan Chowk in jurisdiction of Sadar Kot Addu police station on Sunday noon.

According to police sources, a motorist Abdul Hamad son of Muhammad Sharif, was returning home from market when two unidentified armed men intercepted him near Makhan Chowk.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from him. The outlaws also shot him injured when he resisted the dacoity bid and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to a hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan due to critical condition. However, police concerned have registered the case against the robbers.

