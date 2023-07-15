Open Menu

Man Shot Injured Over Resistance In Robbery Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Man shot injured over resistance in robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was shot and injured by armed robbers for putting resistance in a robbery bid at Adda Sulemanwala on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Mushtaq s/o Manzoor was returning home from the market when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Adda Sulemanwala in the premises of Khangarh police station.

They held him, hostage, at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him.

The criminals also shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid while the robbers managed to escape from the scene.

Khangarh police have registered the case against unknown outlaws and started investigations into the incident.

"The medical treatment of injured Mushtaq is continued and he is now out of danger," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Man Khangarh Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

3 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

4 hours ago
Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

5 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

5 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan