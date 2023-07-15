Man shot injured over resistance in robbery bid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was shot and injured by armed robbers for putting resistance in a robbery bid at Adda Sulemanwala on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Mushtaq s/o Manzoor was returning home from the market when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Adda Sulemanwala in the premises of Khangarh police station.

They held him, hostage, at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him.

The criminals also shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid while the robbers managed to escape from the scene.

Khangarh police have registered the case against unknown outlaws and started investigations into the incident.

"The medical treatment of injured Mushtaq is continued and he is now out of danger," the spokesman added.