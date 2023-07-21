Man shot injured over resistance in robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A man was shot injured by armed robbers for putting resistance in a robbery bid near Head Muhammadwala at Jhang road here Friday.

According to police sources, 30-year old Muhammad Rashid s/o Allah Wasaya, the resident of Jhok Veins Multan was returning home from his workplace on his motorcycle.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Head Muhammadwala. They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched the motorcycle and cash from him.

The criminals also shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid and fled away.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital, however, police concerned have started investigations into the incident, the police sources added.