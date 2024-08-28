Man shot injured relative over domestic issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A man on Wednesday opened fire and injured his brother in law over domestic issues in jurisdiction of City Phool Nagar police station.

The police spokesman said a man namely Ijaz with accomplices opened fire on his Brother in law, Muhammad Akram and injured him.

The outlaws escaped from the scene successfully, he added.

The police shifted the injured to a local hospital.

Later, the doctors referred the injured to hospital in Lahore due to his critical position.

The police registered case against the accused and launched investigation.

APP/zas/378