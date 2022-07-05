Man shot injured two nieces, nephew over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A man allegedly shot injured his two nieces and a nephew over domestic dispute at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Akhtar Maseeh had a dispute with his brother David Maseeh over some domestic issues.

In fit of anger, he entered the house of his brother and allegedly shot injured his nieces Monika, Rita and nephew Ashir Maseeh.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police arrested the accused and registered the case against him, however, the injured kids have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, police sources added.