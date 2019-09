SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead over a minor dispute in City Daska Police limits on Sunday.

According to the police, Anwar and Tanseer had intercepted Younus near Jinnah Chok and opened firing on him.

As a result, he received injuries and died on his way to the hospital while the accused fled.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.