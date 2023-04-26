UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Killed Father Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:41 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A man on Wednesday shot killed his father over a domestic dispute near the village Tajik in the limits of Rangoo Police Station.

Quoting the family of the victim, police said that 22 years old Atif Usman who used tp demand money from his parents on different pretexts. On Wednesday, he demanded money from his father Muhammad Usman which he declined.

He exchanged harsh words with his father.

After that, he sprayed bullets of 30-bore pistol at his father.

As a result, he received a number of bullets and died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Hazro Police handed over the body after an autopsy at THQ hospital and launched a crackdown to arrest the accused after registration of a murder case against the accused.

