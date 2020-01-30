UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Killed His Uncle In Sialkot

Thu 30th January 2020

Man shot killed his uncle in Sialkot

A man on Thursday shot dead his uncle over a family dispute in Chog Pur in Headmirala Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : A man on Thursday shot dead his uncle over a family dispute in Chog Pur in Headmirala Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, the accused, Ali, opened indiscriminate firing on Akram who died on the spot while the accused fled.

The police registered a case and started investigations.

