Man Shot Killed In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:24 PM





SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Five person allegedly on Thursday shot killed a man and leaving other injured over a domestic issue in the village of Fateh Pur Jajian in the jurisdiction of Qilla Kalarwala Police Station.

According to police, Falak Sher with his brother Ali Sher and three others exchanged harsh words with Ahsan (35).

After that accused opened indiscriminate firing, as a result, Ahsan received number of bullets and died on the spot while his servant Irshad injured. The accused managed to flee away from the scene.

The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

