Man Shot Killed, Other Injured In Quetta

Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:13 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers on Thursday shot killed a man and left other injured near Tehsil Lehri area of Sibi district.

According to Levies sources, the victims were standing near a Bus Stand when armed assailants opened fire at them.

As a result, a man shot killed while other sustained injuries.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

