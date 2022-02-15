UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Killed Over Land Dispute In Sibi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A man shot killed during a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute near Sibi Town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic guns against each other after developing dispute over a land.

As a result, one of them namely Imam Bakhsh received number of bullets and died on the spot.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

