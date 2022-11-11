Man shot killed over old enmity

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :An armed accused on Friday shot killed a 20-year-old man over old enmity near AC cement factory colony area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station.

Muhammad Saeed has reported to Police that his son Muhammad Jawwad was shot dead by Arsalan- a resident of the area over old enmity and thrown his body in open place.

Police handed over the body after autopsy at THQ hospital Taxila.

Police registered a murder case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.