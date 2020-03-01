Man Shot Killed, Woman Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Two attackers on Sunday shot dead a man and injured his wife over some issue near here.
According to the police, Fiasal with his wife Sana was returning home on a motorcycle when Khalil and other intercepted them near Thakraan village and opened firing on them.
As a result, Fiasal died on the spot while Sana received critical injuries.
The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them.