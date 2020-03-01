Man shot killed, woman injured

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Two attackers on Sunday shot dead a man and injured his wife over some issue near here.

According to the police, Fiasal with his wife Sana was returning home on a motorcycle when Khalil and other intercepted them near Thakraan village and opened firing on them.

As a result, Fiasal died on the spot while Sana received critical injuries.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them.