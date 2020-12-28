UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Neighbour Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:56 PM

Man shot neighbour dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down by neighbour over a minor dispute in Factory Area Police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down by neighbour over a minor dispute in Factory Area Police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Musharaf Iqbal, 39, resident of chak 101 NB had an altercation over sewerage line issue with his neighbour Muhammad Arshad few days ago.

In a fit of rage, accused Muhammad Arshad along with his two accomplices opened fire at Musharaf,killing him on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case against the accused and conducted raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,787 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Russian College Students Switched to ..

4 minutes ago

Malian Army Inflicts 'Heavy Casualties' Among Unkn ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand reports 144 new COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Extends Travel Ban for Another Week D ..

7 minutes ago

Govt only ready to sit with opposition for nationa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.