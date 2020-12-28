Man shot neighbour dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down by neighbour over a minor dispute in Factory Area Police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down by neighbour over a minor dispute in Factory Area Police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Musharaf Iqbal, 39, resident of chak 101 NB had an altercation over sewerage line issue with his neighbour Muhammad Arshad few days ago.

In a fit of rage, accused Muhammad Arshad along with his two accomplices opened fire at Musharaf,killing him on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case against the accused and conducted raids to arrest them.