Man Shot Nephew Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Man shot nephew over land dispute

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A man has shot and injured his nephew over land dispute in village Bolniwal in limits of Attock Saddar Police station on Wednesday.

According to Police, 31 years old Sheraz Khan has land dispute with his uncle Safi Ullah in village Bolniwal.

On Wednesday, the victim went to visit his land, both have exchanged hot words and out of rage, the accused took out his pistol and shot the victim and escaped from the scene.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

