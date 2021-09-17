UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Sister Dead, Injures Sister-in-law Before Committing Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

Man shot sister dead, injures sister-in-law before committing suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A man shot his sister dead while injured sister-in-law before committing suicide over a domestic dispute near Chowk Kumharanwala near Daewoo Bus Terminal here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Shahid (42) s/o Ikram had dispute with his family members over domestic issues.

On Thursday, he shot his sister Sumaira (26) dead and injured his sister-in-law Nagina w/o Abid injured and later, shot himself dead.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Police sources said that the autopsy of the bodies was being conducted and the statement of the injured Nagina would be recorded after her recovery. However, the condition of the injured woman was reported to be critical.

