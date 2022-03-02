UrduPoint.com

Man Shots Dead Four Of His Family Members In Dargai

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A retired employee of Frontier Constabulary (FC) on Wednesday morning fired to death four members of his family including the mother, wife, brother and niece in Surana area of Dargai tehsil in Malakand district.

According to Dargai police, one Fateh Ali, a retired FC man shot dead his mother, Bakhtawar Jana, wife Saba Gul, brother Naik Ali and niece Fatima, daughter of Naik Ali at around 07:00 in the morning and escaped.

Police said the reason behind the gruesome act was a domestic dispute between the family members and the killer. All the four members of the family died on the scene, police said adding the dead bodies were shifted to Dargai hospital for post-mortem.

The police after registering an FIR started search for the escaped assailant who was stated to be mentally retarded.

>