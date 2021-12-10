Man shots his wife to death

UrduPoint.com

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot his wife to death here in the precincts of City Police station on Friday.

According to details, one Zeshan Riaz r/o Iqbal Colony was married with Nasreen Akhtar some two years ago.

Zeshan was habitual wine drinker and used to brawl with his spouse. Today after the exchange of harsh wording, Zeshan shot his wife to death and escaped from the scene.

Police and rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities. The police also registered the case against the accused.

