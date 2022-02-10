Man shots his wife to death in Talash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) ::A man shot dead his wife after failing to convince her for going back with him from her parents' home in Khatt Killay area of Talash here on Thursday.

Police said the man named Ziyarat Gul of Takht Bhai, Mardan had come to his in-laws house in Talash to convince his wife for going back with him.

The wife however refused to go with him upon which the angry man fired her to death and escaped the area.

Talash police have registered a case and started search for the escaped killer.