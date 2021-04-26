Man, sister killed in road accident

A man and his sister were killed in a road accident in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A man and his sister were killed in a road accident in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 28-year-old Asif of Chak No 455-GB Kanjwani, along with his sister Kalsoom (33), was travelling on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit their two-wheeler near Kanwani Patrolling post.

Both received serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The police took the bodies into custody and started efforts for arrest of the tractor driver.