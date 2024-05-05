Open Menu

Man Slain, Brothers Wounded In Shooting Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Man slain, brothers wounded in shooting incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a tragic incident in Siqqa Abad, Attock, a heated dispute over grazing animals turned deadly on Sunday.

According to police sources, Saqib, a local resident, clashed with Shahid Nawaz and his brothers when their cattle entered his fields.

In a fit of rage, Saqib opened fire, killing 30-year-old Shahid Nawaz on the spot.

His three brothers, Mujahid Nawaz (28), Zahid Nawaz (26), and Mubashir Nawaz (24), sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene.

Police, acting swiftly, have registered the case against the accused and launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Fire Police Attock Sunday From

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

6 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

6 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

14 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

24 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan