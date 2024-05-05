Man Slain, Brothers Wounded In Shooting Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a tragic incident in Siqqa Abad, Attock, a heated dispute over grazing animals turned deadly on Sunday.
According to police sources, Saqib, a local resident, clashed with Shahid Nawaz and his brothers when their cattle entered his fields.
In a fit of rage, Saqib opened fire, killing 30-year-old Shahid Nawaz on the spot.
His three brothers, Mujahid Nawaz (28), Zahid Nawaz (26), and Mubashir Nawaz (24), sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.
The suspect managed to escape from the scene.
Police, acting swiftly, have registered the case against the accused and launched a manhunt to apprehend him.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free veterinary camp held at Dasht-e-Baba7 minutes ago
-
Delegation of polio oversight board calls on CM KP17 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 144,300 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
Power Division contradicts news item aired on GTV17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in encounter27 minutes ago
-
Milk shops sealed for over pricing37 minutes ago
-
Killer of two arrested47 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor of GCU meets provincial minister47 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected ANP President Aimal Wali2 hours ago
-
Water flows gradually rise at Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood3 hours ago