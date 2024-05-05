Man slain, brothers wounded in shooting incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a tragic incident in Siqqa Abad, Attock, a heated dispute over grazing animals turned deadly on Sunday.

According to police sources, Saqib, a local resident, clashed with Shahid Nawaz and his brothers when their cattle entered his fields.

In a fit of rage, Saqib opened fire, killing 30-year-old Shahid Nawaz on the spot.

His three brothers, Mujahid Nawaz (28), Zahid Nawaz (26), and Mubashir Nawaz (24), sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene.

Police, acting swiftly, have registered the case against the accused and launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

