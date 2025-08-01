Man & son arrested for ‘torturing’ sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday arrested a man and his son for allegedly torturing and threatening to kill his sister.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim lodged a complaint with the Waris Khan Police that her brother and nephew had tortured her and also hurled threats to kill her.

The police immediately registered a case on her request and took the two accused into custody.

Taking notice of the incident, Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the Waris Khan Police to present a challan against the accused in the court with solid evidence so that they should not escape from punishment.

He said violence or harassment against women and children was intolerable.