Man, son booked for water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were booked for stealing canal water at a village in city Samundri police limits.

Police sources said here Thursday, city police Samundri on the report of the irrigation department, registered a case against a villager Ghulam Rasool and his son Shahid Rasool for stealing canal water by breaking water channel in Chak No 171-GB.

Meanwhile, Batala colony police arrested a woman Bushra Bibi for holding fake Currency notes on the complaint of a cashier of a local pharmacy. A case has been registered against the woman.