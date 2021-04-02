UrduPoint.com
Man, Son Die In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:21 PM

A man and his young son were killed while seven others were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway between a car and a motorbike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A man and his young son were killed while seven others were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway between a car and a motorbike.

The incident happened near Manjhand on Friday afternoon, according to the police.

The police identified the deceased as 60 years old Khuda Dino Sodhani and 25 years old Imtiaz Ali Sodhani, both of whom were riding on a motorbike.

A relative of the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Asadullah Khan Durrani, his wife Rizwana, son Safiullah, daughter in law Sanam, grandchildren Eshal, Shah Owais and Muhammad Aleem were injured in the accident.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Ghulam Shabbir Sodhani, a relative of the deceased, blamed Manjhand taluka hospital's authorities for the death of Khuda Dino.

He claimed that the elderly person could have survived if he had received timely medical help.

However, he told, the injured was shifted to LUH Hyderabad because of a lack of facilities and unavailability of the doctors at the Manjhand hospital.

Talking to the media, District Health Officer Dr Murtaza Khoso said he had taken notice of the alleged absence of the doctors.

He assured that he would take action if any doctor was found absent from duty at the time of admission of the deceased in injured condition.

