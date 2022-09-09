UrduPoint.com

Man, Son Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A man and his son were electrocuted to death near here on Friday.

Rescue team said that Muzaffar, 55, along with his son Bilal,25, resident of Walipura, Narwala road was working on the roof top of his home while standing on stair made of iron.

The stair accidently touched live electric wires. As a result, both suffered fatal electric shock and died instantly.

The bodies were handed over to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police for legal formalities.

