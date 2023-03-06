Man, son electrocuted to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A man and his son died due to electric shock while cutting fodder in the jurisdiction of Tarkhanawala Police station here on Monday.

According to the police,Abdullah,50, a resident of Bhandar town and his son Safqatullah,28, were cutting fodder through cutting machine when they accidentally touched live electric wire.

They suffered fatal electric shocks and died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.