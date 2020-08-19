UrduPoint.com
Man, Son Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Man, son killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A man and his son were killed in a road accident in Bhera police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Chaman Abbas(32), r/o Bhera, was traveling on a motorcycle along with his son Samar Abbas (6) on Bhera-Malkwal road when a speeding bus hit the two-wheelers.Consequently,both died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Police registered a case against the bus driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

