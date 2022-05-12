UrduPoint.com

Man, Son Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:46 PM

A man and his son were killed when their wheat-loaded trolley overturned due to brake failure on Indus Highway

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near Speena Mor on main Indus Highway.

The trolley overturned due to brake malfunction and plunged into a rave killing both father and son on the spot.

Dead were referred to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and investigation is underway. The dead were identified as Sarab Khan and Sharif Khan of Waziristan.

